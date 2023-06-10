Activists of Raichur Citizens Forum hold protest against Minister

June 10, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Yadgir

Private organisations, including Raichur Citizen Forum and Pro-Kannada Organisations, held a protest against Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil for his stand in establishing All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Kalaburagi and shouted “Go back” slogans against him at B.R. Ambedkar Circle in Raichur on Saturday.

Mr. Patil had expressed that he wanted to establish an AIIMS in Kalaburagi. The Minister’s stand favourable to Kalaburagi instead of Raichur where the forum and other private organisations, including pro-Kannada activities, were protesting for AIIMS in Raichur for many days, led to strong resistance from the people and organisations.

The organisation raised voice against Mr. Patil when the State government made him Raichur district in-charge Minister apprehending that he would take AIIMS away from Raichur to Kalaburagi.

“We urge the State government to make Minister N.S. Boseraju in-charge of the overall development of the district,” the protesters said.

Basavaraj Kalasa, convener of the forum, Chamaras Malipatil, honorary president of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, Raghavendra Kushtagi, and others were present.

