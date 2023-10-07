‘Activists need to realise cinema is a powerful tool for social change’

October 07, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Terming cinema a powerful tool for sensitising people and making them aware of social issues, Ivan D’Silva, film critic and activist, expressed discontentment over social activists not realising the importance of cinema and using it as a tool in a social transformation.

“German dictator Adolf Hitler had realised the importance of cinema in moulding public opinion. He was the one who, for the first time in history, used cinema media as a powerful propaganda tool. After Hitler, the communists from Russia realised the potential of the cinema and used it for politicising the people at large. Unfortunately, the social activists who work hard for the transformation of society for the better, have not yet realised the potential of this important medium,” Mr. D’Silva said.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the 20th edition of the Manujamatha Cineyana, a film festival, held at Hotel Aradhya in Kalaburagi on Saturday. The event was organised jointly by Manujamatha Cineyana and Janaranga Kalaburagi.

“However, we need not be pessimistic. The importance of cinema as a medium of change is being increasingly realised these days. It is being used as a tool for inculcating awareness among people. This film festival is not commercial but cooperative in nature. The purpose of the festival is taking socially-oriented films to the people, especially students and youth, and engaging them in constructive debate,” he said.

K. Phaniraj, another film critic and activist, gave a brief introduction on the birth and progress of Manujamath Cineyana and elucidated the purpose. “Started by a group of like-minded people on WhatsApp in 2016, Manujamatha Cineyana is now holding the 20th edition of its film festival. The purpose of the exercise is to create an aware citizenry through the cinema medium,” he said.

Central University of Karnataka faculty members Vikram Visaji, Appagere Somashekhar and Kiran Gajanur, theatre artist Shankarayya Ghanti and other cinema enthusiasts were present.