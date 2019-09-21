Activists in Belagavi feel let down

The move to bifurcate Ballari district has once again brought to the fore the long-pending demand for carving out smaller districts out of Belagavi, geographically the largest district in Karnataka.

Those who have been fighting for division of Belagavi district for long are unhappy that the BJP-led government has chosen to decide on a comparatively new demand rather than address their long-pending one.

Threat of agitation

Already, the ‘Chikkodi Separate District Agitation Committee’ has written to the Chief Minister requesting him to immediately look into the old proposal of creating Chikkodi district. “We will wait for a reply. We will also try to meet the Chief Minister. If our demand is not accepted, we will start an agitation. I might even consider a fast unto death,” committee president B.R. Sangappagol told The Hindu. Moreover, apart from Chikkodi, there have been demands from Gokak, Bailhongal, Athani, and Nippani.

Being the biggest in the State in terms of area, Belagavi had witnessed agitations over carving out new districts from it. At 13,415 sq km, Belagavi is geographically the biggest district in the State, followed by Kalaburagi (10,900 sq km), and Vijayapura (10,500 sq km).

“Belagavi is the biggest district in the State after Bengaluru in terms of Assembly segments, with 18 Assembly constituencies and a population of nearly 50 lakh. If Kodagu can be a district with just three taluks, why can’t we have more districts?” Belagavi-based writer S.K. Yelukoti sought to know.

Kannada question

However, dividing Belagavi is a move fraught with problems and has faced opposition earlier. In 1997, the J.H. Patel government had to shelve plans to divide it as it could not decide between Chikkodi and Gokak for creating new districts. It also faced flak from Kannada organisations which felt that a division would end up creating a Marathi-dominated Belagavi district.

“The argument that smaller districts lead to better administration may be valid. But, we have been opposing this demand as it will create further fissures among the people of the district on linguistic lines,” says Ashok Chandaragi, convener of the federation of Kannada organisations in the district.

“If Chikkodi, Gokak, or Bailhongal districts are separated from Belagavi, the move will take away a large chunk of Kannada-speaking parts of the district. What will be left would be a Marathi-dominated Belagavi district. We will strongly oppose any such move,” he said.