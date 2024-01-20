Activists hold protest against Mysuru City Corporation

January 20, 2024 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - MYSURU

Scores of activists from different organisations staged a protest against the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) on Saturday, January 20, accusing it of indifference to public and apathy to their complaints.

The protest, termed as Satyagraha, was convened by Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP), an NGO promoting consumer voice, and activists held placards to highlight their demands.

One of the key demands was to seek better response from the MCC officials to public which presents its grievances including NGOs who raise issues that are relevant to the city. The MGP has complained that not only do the officials refuse to give them appointment but also delay in meeting them and make them wait indefinitely.

The activists said as voters, they are the masters and deserve better from the MCC.

The activists also alluded to pressing problems of the city including uncleared garbage and wanted the MCC to penalise those guilty of dumping them in public places. There was also a reference to the encroachment of footpaths while another placard drew attention to the construction of parks and open spaces that was against the law.

The crux of the argument of the activists was that NGOs highlighting these issues were being ignored and it was to the detriment of the city. The MCC was also accused of flouting the law which had led to encroachments and illegal constructions.

The ‘’apathy’’ of the public in responding to civic issues also found an echo among the protestors who pointed out that without people’s large-scale participation the local civic bodies would remain indifferent.

Activists from MGP, Parisara Balaga and other organisations were present.

