Activists fume over MP’s remarks on street dogs 

February 26, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - MYSURU

Pratap Simha, Mysuru MP, drew the wrath of animal rights activists for his snide remarks about street dogs and alluding to the need of culling them, at a recent meeting with the MCC officials.

During the course of the meeting, Mr. Simha raised concern over the increase in street dog population in Mysuru and castigated animal rights activists for what he described as a menace of street dogs.

‘’We are unable to raise our voice because of these animal lovers. They will perceive the problem only if their children or family members get bitten by the dogs,” fumed Mr. Simha.

Then he went on to lampoon the work of the animal rights activists and said taking care of street dogs ‘’was no big deal’’ nor does it benefit anyone.

When one of the official suggested that animal waste disposal should be controlled, Mr. Simha said dogs become ferocious like ‘’man-eating tigers’’ on eating animal waste but it has nothing to do with their population growth. ‘’Each dog lays a litter of 6 to 10 puppies and in reality they should be culled and thrown without mercy but we are not supposed to say anything,’’ said Mr. Simha.

The video of the MP making such remarks was widely shared by animal rights activists, one of whom complained to Maneka Gandhi and sought her intervention.

Subsequently, Ms. Gandhi returned the call to the activist to say that Mr. Simha has refuted making any such statement on dog culling but had only made remarks on animal waste disposal. But, the video clearly shows otherwise.

The MP has been a subject of trolling by various activists and groups who have taken to social media condemning his remarks. They also want him to retract the statement lest it encouraged a section of the people to take law into their hands.