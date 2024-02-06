Activists express concern over 70% of fire-fighting vehicles being old 

February 06, 2024 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

Ahead of the fire season, wildlife activists have expressed concern over how the Forest Department would be able to deploy fire extinguishing vehicles in the event of fires, considering that 70% of these vehicles are over 15 years old.

With the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways banning the use of vehicles which are over 15 years old, activists said that this rule will affect the Karnataka State Fire and Emergency Services (KSFES) as 70% of its fire extinguishing vehicles are over 15 years old.

The Forest Department, meanwhile, plans to write to Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in this regard.

Forest fire season

“The forest fire season is fast approaching. But KSFES is handicapped to assist the Karnataka Forest Department, in the eventuality of a fire breakout in its forest landscapes. Unfortunately, KSFES has not been given funds to indent for new fire tenders. Even if funds are granted in February 2024, it will take a minimum of two years to replace all old fire tenders of the KSFES department,” said Joseph Hoover, wildlife activist and former member, State Board for Wildlife.

He added that if the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways insists that the department should replace its vehicles, it will severely impact forests, households and establishments across all districts in Karnataka.

He said that while Director General of Police, KSFES, Kamal Pant has written four letters to the Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, requesting time to replenish, but the response hasn’t been encouraging.

He said that the January 16, 2023, notification of the Union Transport Ministry has exempted special purpose vehicles from this regulation. The 15-year rule does not apply to special purpose vehicles (armoured and other specialised vehicles) used for operational purposes for the defence of the country and maintenance of law and order and internal security.

“Considering that our forests are vulnerable to fire during summer, Nitin Gadkari could relax the rules for the fire services department too. The special purpose vehicles tag should also be made applicable to fire tenders also. The least the Central government could do is exempt the January 16, 2013 notification, at least until the fire season is over and budgetary allocation is made for the purchase of new fire tenders,” he added.

Dept. aware of problem

Brijesh Kumar Dikshit, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, said that the department is aware of this and would seek an extension of one year for using the existing fire extinguishing vehicles.

“The vehicles are owned by the KSFES and not the Forest Department. However, we will be moving a request to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to give an extension for one year as the fire season is approaching,” he said.