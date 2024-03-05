ADVERTISEMENT

Activists detained in Yadgir for protest in support of Kannada usage in commercial name boards

March 05, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - YADGIR

The Hindu Bureau

The Yadgir Police on Tuesday took 30 activists of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, a pro-Kannada organization of the Narayanagowda faction, into preventive custody during their protest on the main road in Yadgir demanding the use of 60% Kannada in signage in commercial establishments.

The activists took out a procession from Mailapur Base via Gandhi Circle, Hattikuni Circle, Ambedkar Circle, Shastri Circle and Subhas Circle and thereafter, wanted to proceed to the Deputy Commissioner’s office. After they crossed Subhas Circle, the police took them into preventive custody.

According to the police, the activists damaged English signage boards of commercial shops during their continued protest despite the request from the police to discontinue the protest.

The police plan to register case against 30 activists under the Public Property Damage Act for damaging property.

The activists, on the other hand, shouted slogans against the State government and urged it to issue directions to the city municipality concerned to take immediate action against commercial shops for not implementing the government’s order.

District president of the organization T.N. Bheemu Naik, Mallu Malikeri, Siddu Naik Hattikuni and others led the protest.

