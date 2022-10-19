Activists detained as a precautionary measure ahead of Chief Minister’s arrival in Kalaburagi, released

The six of the eight activists of the Karnataka Rajya Talwar ST Horata Samiti who were detained at the DAR Police Grounds in Kalaburagi on Wednesday. All the activists were later released. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

As many as eight activists who were leading agitations for Scheduled Tribes tag for their community were detained by the police in different locations as a precautionary measure in view of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s arrival in Kalaburagi on Wednesday.

On September 17, the activists waved black flags at Mr. Bommai when he arrived at SVP Circle for garlanding the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as part of his scheduled programmes during the Kalyana Karnataka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

To ensure that a similar agitation did not occur this time also, the police knocked on the doors of each activist between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Wednesday and detained them in different places. Six activists were detained at the District Armed Reserved (DAR) Police Grounds and one at the University Police Station. Meanwhile, Sardar Rayappa, president of Karnataka Rajya Talwar ST Horata Samiti, the organisation under which the agitations were organised for demanding ST tag, was kept in house arrest at his Hanchinal village.

It was only after Mr. Bommai left the district after completing his Jan Sankalpa Yatra held at Mahagaon, that the activists were released, by 5.30 p.m.

“On September 17, we waved black flags at Mr. Bommai as he did not keep his word on our demand for including the Talwar community in the STs category. This time, the police detained us well before the arrival of the Chief Minister in the city. Our protest for seeking STs tag for the Talwar community is just and Constitutional. Preventing us from exercising our right to protest on just demands is a violation of Constitutionally guaranteed rights. It is a misuse of power by the government. We will continue to agitate till our demand is met,” Rajendra Rajwal, a leader of the organisation, told The Hindu after his release.