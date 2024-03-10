ADVERTISEMENT

Activists demand Vande Bharat Express stoppage for Yadgir

March 10, 2024 06:20 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike submitting a memorandum addressed to the Railway Minister through officials at Yadgir Railway Station on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The most-anticipated Kalaburagi-SMVT Bengaluru-Kalaburagi Vande Bharat Express train service (Train Nos 22231/22232) will be launched on March 12. This train will have commercial stops in Raichur, Guntakal, Anantpur and Yelahanka.

However, the decision of the Railways to not have a commercial halt in Yadgir has caused a huge disappointment among the general public and activists in Yadgir.

On Sunday, activists of a pro-Kannada organization, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (Narayana Gowda group), submitted a memorandum addressed to the Railway Minister through officials at Yadgir Railway Station, demanding a commercial halt for Vande Bharat Express at Yadgir for the convenience of passengers.

Yadgir Railway Station is said to be the second highest revenue collection station in the Guntakal Division of the Railways.

The activists also demanded an announcement by the Railways providing for stoppage facility for super-fast and express trains passing through Yadgir Railway Station at Yadgir.

