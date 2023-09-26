ADVERTISEMENT

Activists demand that MGNREGA work be extended to 200 days

September 26, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Activists of various organisations along with daily wage workers under MGNREGA scheme staging a protest outside the zilla panchayat office in Kalaburagi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Members of the district unit of Akhil Bharat Janawadi Mahila Sanghatane, Dalit Hakkugala Samiti and Udyoga Khatri Kayaka Jeevigala Sanghatane staged a protest outside the zilla panchayat office in Kalaburagi on Tuesday demanding that work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) be extended to 200 days and that work in rural areas under the scheme, which has been suspended for a long time now, be resumed.

Activists, including K. Neela, Prabhu Khanapure and Meenakshi Bali, in a memorandum addressed to district in-charge Minister Priyank Kharge said that the work provided under MGNREGA be extended to 200 days and urged the government to introduce employment to daily wage workers in urban areas on the lines of MGNREGA scheme.

The other demands include increasing daily minimum wage for a job scheme worker to ₹700 per day and scrapping the National Mobile Monitoring System under the scheme.

The agitators also demanded that the government check irregularities at public distribution system (PDS) shops and ensure that the beneficiaries get adequate foodgrains according to norms.

