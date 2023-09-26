HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Activists demand that MGNREGA work be extended to 200 days

September 26, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Activists of various organisations along with daily wage workers under MGNREGA scheme staging a protest outside the zilla panchayat office in Kalaburagi on Tuesday.

Activists of various organisations along with daily wage workers under MGNREGA scheme staging a protest outside the zilla panchayat office in Kalaburagi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Members of the district unit of Akhil Bharat Janawadi Mahila Sanghatane, Dalit Hakkugala Samiti and Udyoga Khatri Kayaka Jeevigala Sanghatane staged a protest outside the zilla panchayat office in Kalaburagi on Tuesday demanding that work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) be extended to 200 days and that work in rural areas under the scheme, which has been suspended for a long time now, be resumed.

Activists, including K. Neela, Prabhu Khanapure and Meenakshi Bali, in a memorandum addressed to district in-charge Minister Priyank Kharge said that the work provided under MGNREGA be extended to 200 days and urged the government to introduce employment to daily wage workers in urban areas on the lines of MGNREGA scheme.

The other demands include increasing daily minimum wage for a job scheme worker to ₹700 per day and scrapping the National Mobile Monitoring System under the scheme.

The agitators also demanded that the government check irregularities at public distribution system (PDS) shops and ensure that the beneficiaries get adequate foodgrains according to norms.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.