Activists demand that govt. grant land to landless, instead of encroachers on contract

They also urged the State government to recover the hundreds of acres of land encroached upon by private company estates in the Malnad region

Published - November 11, 2024 08:02 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Dalit organisations of Hassan have urged the State government to grant land to the landless before granting the same to encroachers or growers on a contract basis.

At a press conference in Hassan on Monday, Mari Joseph, district convener of Dalit Vimochane Hakkugala Vedike, Sathish of RPI, activists Ambuga Mallesh, Nagaraj Hettur, and others stated that the government’s policy to grant land on lease to the growers would benefit only those who had already got sufficient land.

“The big planters have encroached upon government land. They have earned money for decades by cultivating the land illegally. There is no point in introducing a policy favouring them,” said Mr. Joseph.

Thousands of youth belonging to poor sections of society had no jobs. They had been working as agricultural labourers for years with no land to cultivate. “The government should grant land to such families. Such a move would help the poor. At least each such family should get four acres of land,” he demanded.

Further, the activists urged the State Government to recover the hundreds of acres of land encroached upon by private company estates in the Malnad region.

Published - November 11, 2024 08:02 pm IST

