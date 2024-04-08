Activists demand stern punishment for those involved in Kalaburagi double murder

April 08, 2024 07:20 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Condemning Sunday’s double murder in Kalaburagi, members of the district unit of the Akhila Bharat Janawadi Mahila Sanghatane and the Dalit Hakkugala Samiti staged a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office here on Monday demanding strict punishment for the culprits.

State president of the sanghatane Meenakshi Bali, vice-president K. Neela and district convenor of Dalit Hakkugala Samiti Sudhama Dhanni said that the brutal killing of the two women workers, Sharanamma and Chandamma, in broad daylight exposes the horrible fault lines in women’s safety in Kalaburagi.

The activists submitted a memorandum to the district administration demanding the arrest of the culprits and strict punishment for those involved in the double murder. They also urged the government to provide compensation of ₹10 lakh each to both of the bereaved families.

The agitators demanded that jobs under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme be provided for workers in their respective villages to ensure livelihood security.

They urged the government to extend the MGNREGA scheme to urban areas so that the workers did not have to travel to faraway places in search of jobs. They also urged the government to take necessary steps to provide favourable and safe working environment for women.

