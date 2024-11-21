Activists demand independent probe into Vikram Gowda encounter

Several activists have demanded an independent probe into the encounter of Maoist leader Vikram Gowda, who was allegedly killed in an exchange of fire between Anti-Naxal Force (ANF) personnel and Maoists at Peetabailu near Hebri in Udupi district, on Monday evening. The State government is yet to order any probe into the incident.

Need for second FIR

People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) - Karnataka said, “It is strange and troubling that the FIR registered by the police is against Vikram Gowda who lost his life in the encounter. In actuality, the second FIR should have been registered mandating criminal investigation into the cause of death of Vikram Gowda.” The PUCL demanded the registration of an FIR for alleged culpable homicide against the police officers involved in the encounter and an investigation as per the Supreme Court guidelines to probe all encounters.

Meanwhile, Sirimane Nagaraj and Noor Sridhar, former Maoist leaders who joined the mainstream in 2014, addressed presspersons in Bengaluru on Wednesday and demanded a judicial probe into the incident. “This encounter by the ANF is an act of crime committed by the State,” Mr. Sridhar said. “Almost 98% of the Anti-Naxal Force encounters are fake and hence the government should appoint a retired judge to probe this encounter also,” said Mr. Sridhar.

“The State was peaceful and the naxal movement also subdued over the last decade. The State should have tried to bring them to the mainstream rather than kill them in encounters. Unless the government reaches out to naxals peacefully, this encounter will take a different turn in the future,” he said.

‘Give up guns’

Mr. Nagaraj said that the State, society, and the Maoist party were all responsible for the tragic turn of events. “The Maoists who are still carrying out armed struggle have to give up guns. The China model, which was adopted in the bygone days by the Maoist parties, is not the right way to fight against the injustices. This wrong mode of movement is also responsible for the killing of Vikram Gowda. The Maoists have to come out giving up guns and fight using democratic means,” he said.