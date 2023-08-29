ADVERTISEMENT

Activists demand CID probe into death in police custody in Kalaburagi

August 29, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - KALABURAGI

55-year-old Udaykumar Kale, a resident of Sharana Sirasagi, was taken into custody by Ashok Nagar Police on August 17 morning and by afternoon, the police informed his family members that he has been admitted to the District Hospital where he died

The Hindu Bureau

Relatives and friends of Udaykumar Kale, who died in police custody, staging a protest in Kalaburagi on August 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Accusing the Kalaburagi City Police of misrepresenting a lock-up death case as a heart attack, Dalit activists Suryakant Nimbalkar and A.B. Hosamani have demanded that the State government order a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probe into what they said a murder case.

“Though Kalaburagi Police Commissioner R. Chetan had assured that the case will be handed over to the CID for further investigation, there has been no further development even after 13 days of the incident ”Suryakant Nimbalkar, Dalit activist

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Nimbalkar and Mr. Hosamani said that the 55-year-old deceased, Udaykumar Kale, a resident of Sharana Sirasagi, was taken into custody by Ashok Nagar Police on August 17 morning and by afternoon, the police informed his family members that he has been admitted to the District Hospital as he had developed health issues. But, to the surprise of his family members, he was declared dead by the time they reached the hospital.

Though Kalaburagi Police Commissioner R. Chetan assured that the case will be handed over to the CID for further investigation, there has been no further development even after 13 days of the incident, Mr. Nimbalkar said.

Meanwhile, wife of the deceased Vimala Bai Kale held Police Sub-Inspector Shivappa, Police Constable Shivalingappa and three other police personnel responsible for her husband Udaykumar Kale’s death.

“We wanted to know why the Ashok Nagar Police picked up my husband for questioning, when there is no case against him in any police station. Were the police trying to frame him in a false case. My husband did not have any history related to cardiac issues. The injuries on his body clearly indicated that he was tortured and murdered by the police,” Ms. Vimala Kale said and added that the city police are trying to close the case.

Mr. Hosamani urged the State to pay compensation to the bereaved family members and demanded a thorough investigation of what he said lock-up death. He also sought appropriate action against the police personnel found responsible for the tragic incident.

The activists said that they will intensify the agitation if the police delay handing over the case to the CID for a thorough probe.

