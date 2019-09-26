Activists demand ban on animal sacrifice at Sathanur

Expressing displeasure over slaughtering animals during a village festival at Sathanur in Kasaba hobli of Mandya taluk for two days from Friday, the ‘Vishwa Prani Kalyana Mandal’ has demanded immediate measures from the district administration to stop the decades-old ritual.
Dayananda Swamiji, president of the Mandal, told mediapersons here on Thursday that the villagers are set to slaughter hundreds of animals during the Sri Masanamma Devi temple festival. He wanted the Mandya district administration to ban the killings. The Mandal has already requested the Director General and Inspector General of Police and Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) to prevent the sacrifices. An animal rights team will visit the village to create awareness among the people against the practice.
