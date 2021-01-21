Activists condemn Kalaburagi CMC for returning funds for Ambedkar statue

Hundreds of activists associated with Republican Youth Federation (RYF) staged a demonstration outside the Kalaburagi City Municipal Corporation here on Wednesday condemning the civic body for returning the funds released for installing an Ambedkar statue at Jagat Circle.
The agitating activists said that tender was called for the project about four years ago but the municipal authorities did not take up the project.
“Tenders were called for installing the statues of Ambedkar and Basaveshwara at Jagat Circle. The authorities installed the statue of Basaveshwara alone. They did not take steps to install Ambedkar’s statue. Now, they have returned the funds allocated for the Ambedkar statue. When asked, the authorities gave an evasive answer,” Hanumantha Itagi, district convenor of RYF, said during the protest.
The activists also questioned why the project to install a statue of Gautama the Buddha was not taken up even 15 years after the project was approved of.
“The Municipal Corporation had built a pedestal for installing the Buddha’s statue. But, it did not install the statue. The Municipal Commissioner should take action against the officials who deliberately stalled these projects,” Mr. Itagi said.
The agitating activists then submitted a memorandum to the Municipal Corporation demanding the release of ₹ 1 crore for installing Ambedkar’s statue in the place as had been planned earlier.
