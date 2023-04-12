Activists call for upholding rights of adivasis

April 12, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - MYSURU

A group of civil society members and activists have called upon the government authorities to uphold the rights of the adivasis and comply with the provisions of the Forest Rights Act 2006.

The activists comprising academics, researchers, and journalists undertook a four-day visit to Nagarahole Tiger Reserve heeding the call of Community Networks Against Protected Areas (CNAPA) and Nagarahole Jammapale Hakky Sthapana Samithi.

The activists also expressed their dismay over Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited Mysuru on Sunday in connection with 50 years of Project Tiger, not saying a word about the adivasis who have been sustaining the forests and wildlife since generations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their visit was part of a ‘’fact-finding’’ mission and the team visited Gadde Haadi Shettihalli relocation site where it met families who were forcibly evicted from their forest lands in Bhogepura, and called upon the mother of a tribal who was allegedly shot at by the forest guards in December 2021 and succumbed to injuries in February 2023.

Ashish Gupta, of Coordination of Democratic Rights Organisation, New Delhi, Sricharan Behera, researcher and FRA expert, Dishman Chatterjee, member, Committee for Protection of Democratic Rights, Tamil Nadu, K.P. Suresh, columnist, Kamal Gopinath, freelance journalist, and Meera Sanghamitra were members of the fact-finding team and they told mediapersons here on Wednesday that the administration had not taken steps to verify the ground status and ensure rights as per FRA while the gram sabha has been sidelined.

The activists claimed that even in areas where the adivasis have been resettled it has been observed that there hasn’t been full compliance with all provisions of the FRA. The role of Integrated Tribal Development Programme was not towards ensuring the compliance with FRA but more towards resettlement, they added.

The team also called for implementing the recommendations of Muzaffar Assadi report on tribal resettlement, provision of 3 acres of cultivable land for those who wish to remain in the relocation site provided it was fully voluntary, and recognition of the community tenure of habitat rights of the Jenu Kurubas in Nagarahole, among others.