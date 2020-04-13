Activists call for easing restrictions, corrective measures during extension

On the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation, when he is expected to announce an extension of the lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic, activists from ‘Naavu Bharateeyaru’ have called for “corrective measures” to help the needy.

In a statement released on Monday, they posed a series of questions to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on how the government was managing the public health and humanitarian crises. They have demanded a task force with representatives from civil society and various vulnerable groups along with public health experts to be constituted to take decisions on the modalities of the lockdown and to plan a seamless exit from it.

They have advocated for easing of certain norms of the lockdown. “Activities under NREGA and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) should be allowed with safety protocols. Total employees at any worksite or private organisation can be allowed to function with restriction to 20 persons or 25% of staff strength, whichever is higher,” the statement said, also arguing for restarting essential public transport .

The activists have highlighted how the government’s measures have been found wanting in ensuring food security. “The government is only providing rice and wheat through PDS despite the Union Government asking for distribution of dal as well. It calls for the distribution of dal, salt, oil, spices through PDS and vegetable, fruits, eggs and meat through HOPCOMS at subsidised rates. The poor are just making ganji as they can’t afford anything else. Considering the serious anaemia, vitamin A deficiency, stunting and undernutrition in Karnataka, the government should immediately take corrective measures to prevent an even bigger crisis,” the statement said, also demanding for free food at Indira Canteens. They have also demanded a cash transfer of ₹5,000 to all BPL card holding families.

The activists have also argued that government hospitals have to be used to only treat critically ill COVID-19 patients and not for other symptomatic or asymptomatic patients. They have called for private hospitals to be taken over for these purposes to ensure healthcare for other complications to the poor is not compromised.