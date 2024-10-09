GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Activists block road in Yadgir seeking the immediate reconstruction of bridge

People in 10 villages are facing difficulty crossing through a damaged part of the bridge every day to reach the city for routine work

Published - October 09, 2024 08:49 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
Activists of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike blocking the State Highway to Hyderabad in Yadgir on Wednesday.

Activists of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike blocking the State Highway to Hyderabad in Yadgir on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Activists of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (Narayanagowda group) blocked the Yadgir-Hyderabad State Highway near Hosalli Cross in the city for a few minutes on Wednesday and staged a protest demanding the immediate re-construction of a bridge on a stream near Pagalapur village.

Traffic movement was disrupted due to the protest.

People in 10 villages, including schoolchildren, are facing difficulty crossing through a damaged part of the bridge every day to reach Yadgir for routine work.

A view of the bridge across a stream near Pagalapur village that has collapsed.

A view of the bridge across a stream near Pagalapur village that has collapsed. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

“Residents of Pagalapur, Mushtur, Koulur, Lingeri, Malhar, Savur, Settigeri, Jinakeri, Nagarbanda, Goudigeri, Killanakera and several tandas are forced to walk on the damaged bridge after crossing the stream to take the main road to reach Yadgir,” said district president of the organisation T.N. Bheemu Nayak, who led the protest.

“We brought this problem to the notice of officers a couple of days ago. However, there has been no action to repair the damaged part or reconstruct the bridge,” he said.

When officers of the Public Works Department came to know about the protest, they rushed to the venue and promised the protesters that they will construct a temporary bridge until a permanent structure is built.

Later, the protesters withdrew their protest and allowed vehicles to pass by.

Recently, MLA Channareddy Patil Tunnur visited the spot for inspection and directed the police to put up a barricade to prevent people from falling.

He also instructed the officers to construct a new bridge, as a proposal for the construction of a bridge at a cost of ₹28 crore has already been submitted.

“I too brought the issue to the notice of the officers a couple of days ago. But the problem still remains unresolved. I will intensify my protest if a temporary bridge is not constructed immediately,“ social activist Umesh Mudnal has said.

Published - October 09, 2024 08:49 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.