Activists block road in Yadgir seeking the immediate reconstruction of bridge

Activists of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (Narayanagowda group) blocked the Yadgir-Hyderabad State Highway near Hosalli Cross in the city for a few minutes on Wednesday and staged a protest demanding the immediate re-construction of a bridge on a stream near Pagalapur village.

Traffic movement was disrupted due to the protest.

People in 10 villages, including schoolchildren, are facing difficulty crossing through a damaged part of the bridge every day to reach Yadgir for routine work.

“Residents of Pagalapur, Mushtur, Koulur, Lingeri, Malhar, Savur, Settigeri, Jinakeri, Nagarbanda, Goudigeri, Killanakera and several tandas are forced to walk on the damaged bridge after crossing the stream to take the main road to reach Yadgir,” said district president of the organisation T.N. Bheemu Nayak, who led the protest.

“We brought this problem to the notice of officers a couple of days ago. However, there has been no action to repair the damaged part or reconstruct the bridge,” he said.

When officers of the Public Works Department came to know about the protest, they rushed to the venue and promised the protesters that they will construct a temporary bridge until a permanent structure is built.

Later, the protesters withdrew their protest and allowed vehicles to pass by.

Recently, MLA Channareddy Patil Tunnur visited the spot for inspection and directed the police to put up a barricade to prevent people from falling.

He also instructed the officers to construct a new bridge, as a proposal for the construction of a bridge at a cost of ₹28 crore has already been submitted.

“I too brought the issue to the notice of the officers a couple of days ago. But the problem still remains unresolved. I will intensify my protest if a temporary bridge is not constructed immediately,“ social activist Umesh Mudnal has said.