Activist released from prison

After spending 76 days in prison, Doddipalya Narasimhamurthy, secretary of the Gauri Media Trust and State general secretary of Swaraj India, was released on bail here on Wednesday evening.

Speaking to media representatives outside the prison soon after his release, Mr. Narasimhamurthy blamed the BJP government for his arrest and said it was a “desperate bid to disrupt the activities of Gauri Media Trust” that he had been involved in. “My arrest was is a part of the BJP government’s sustained attempts to disrupt our determined activities for taking forward the causes of Gauri Lankesh,” he said.

Mr. Narasimhamurthy was arrested on October 24 from Raichur for four cases registered in 1994 and 2001. Though he had been openly involving himself in various social movements and public debates, the Raichur police detained him claiming that he was “absconding” for the last 25 years.