Activist Prasanna threatens to go on hunger strike if another lockdown is imposed

BENGALURU

08 August 2021 23:56 IST

Veteran theatre personality and handloom activist Prasanna has threatened to sit on a hunger strike if another lockdown disrupts the livelihood of the poor in the State.

“We are not opposed to scientific restrictions to control the spread of the COVID-19 virus. But we are only calling for a more fair, reasoned, and holistic approach to these restrictions,” he said. This comes close on the heels of the government tightening restrictions and reimposing weekend lockdowns in certain districts, amid a fear of a third wave of COVID-19.

Advertising

Advertising

“The lockdowns imposed by the government have already destroyed the artisans and the poor in Karnataka, even as the State has done little to compensate them. Any restrictions imposed to control the spread of the virus must negotiate concerns over livelihood, especially in the villages. If there is another lockdown without accommodating these concerns, I will sit on a hunger strike,” Mr. Prasanna said.

“With due respect to the medical experts, they seem to be taking a sectarian view. They, and by extension the government, don’t seem to understand the village and the poor,” he said, adding that the situation was only exacerbated by over-enthusiastic bureaucracy and panchayats on the ground. Contrary to claims by the government, the MGNREGS has come to a halt in most villages, he alleged.