Activist files complaint with Lokayukta against Shivamogga officials

July 19, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - Shivamogga

Girish Achar, an activist of Hosanagar taluk has alleged rampant illegal sand mining in the ecologically sensitive area of Western Ghats in Hosanagar and Sagar taluks

The Hindu Bureau

Alleging rampant illegal sand extraction in villages in the ecologically sensitive area of the Western Ghats, Jansangrama Parishat activist Girish Achar has filed a complaint with the Karnataka Lokayukta against the officers of Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL), Mines and Geology Department, Revenue Department, and the police.

In his complaint, submitted to the Lokayukta in Bengaluru on Monday, Mr. Achar said as per the notification issued by the Central government, many villages in Hosanagar and Sagar taluks had been part of the ecologically sensitive area. However, the officers concerned have failed to stop illegal sand extraction in these areas.

The KPCL has the responsibility to stop illegal activities on vast tracts of land submerged in the backwaters of Sharavathi reservoir. However, he alleged that the officers colluded with those who had been involved in illegal sand extraction and looted huge quantities of sand. On the other hand, officers of the Mines and Geology Department allowed the construction of a yard to stock sand in the backwaters of Sharavathi. Similarly, the police and officers of the Forest and Revenue Departments have stopped the illegal activities even after they were informed about them.

Mr. Achar also submitted photographs and other documents to support his argument along with the complaint. He appealed to the Lokayukta to take action against the officers and stop the illegal activities in the two taluks.

