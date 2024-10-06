ADVERTISEMENT

Activist files complaint against Minister Byrathi Suresh

Published - October 06, 2024 08:46 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Activist Snehamayi Krishna has accused Minister for Urban Development and Town Planning Byrathi Suresh of shifting crucial files from the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) related to the alleged scam pertaining to compensatory allotment of sites under 50:50 scheme.

The activist emailed the complaint to the Director General and Inspector General of Police Alok Mohan on Sunday and sought an investigation into it. He said that he would personally go to Bengaluru and hand deliver a written copy of the complaint to the Director General of Police on Monday.

Mr. Krishna also complained against Sujith, who was earlier Superintendent of Police of Lokayukta in Mysuru and accused him of “conniving” with the minister in shifting the files in July, 2024. The ongoing Lokayukta probe into the MUDA case is based on Snehamayi Krishna’s complaint.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US