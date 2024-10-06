Activist files complaint against Minister Byrathi Suresh

Activist Snehamayi Krishna has accused Minister for Urban Development and Town Planning Byrathi Suresh of shifting crucial files from the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) related to the alleged scam pertaining to compensatory allotment of sites under 50:50 scheme.

The activist emailed the complaint to the Director General and Inspector General of Police Alok Mohan on Sunday and sought an investigation into it. He said that he would personally go to Bengaluru and hand deliver a written copy of the complaint to the Director General of Police on Monday.

Mr. Krishna also complained against Sujith, who was earlier Superintendent of Police of Lokayukta in Mysuru and accused him of “conniving” with the minister in shifting the files in July, 2024. The ongoing Lokayukta probe into the MUDA case is based on Snehamayi Krishna’s complaint.