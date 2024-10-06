GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Activist files complaint against Minister Byrathi Suresh

Published - October 06, 2024 08:46 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Activist Snehamayi Krishna has accused Minister for Urban Development and Town Planning Byrathi Suresh of shifting crucial files from the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) related to the alleged scam pertaining to compensatory allotment of sites under 50:50 scheme.

The activist emailed the complaint to the Director General and Inspector General of Police Alok Mohan on Sunday and sought an investigation into it. He said that he would personally go to Bengaluru and hand deliver a written copy of the complaint to the Director General of Police on Monday.

Mr. Krishna also complained against Sujith, who was earlier Superintendent of Police of Lokayukta in Mysuru and accused him of “conniving” with the minister in shifting the files in July, 2024. The ongoing Lokayukta probe into the MUDA case is based on Snehamayi Krishna’s complaint.

Published - October 06, 2024 08:46 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.