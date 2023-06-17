Activist demands action in illegal sand mining in Hosanagar

June 17, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hosanagar taluk unit of Janasangrama Parishad has urged the Shivamogga district administration to take measures to stop allegedly illegal sand extraction in the backwaters of Sharavati in Hosanagar taluk.

Girish Achar, president of Hosanagar unit of Parishad, submitted a memorandum to Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner R. Selvamani on Thursday, alleging illegal extraction of sand in Sharavati backwaters. “Hundreds of truck loads of sand is being extracted every day. The people engaged in the illegal activity have been using earthmovers to extract sand. Even after informing the officers concerned, the activities have not been stopped,” he said.

He appealed to the Deputy Commissioner to convene the meeting of the district task force and give clear instructions to stop such activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT