Activist demands action in illegal sand mining in Hosanagar

June 17, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The Hosanagar taluk unit of Janasangrama Parishad has urged the Shivamogga district administration to take measures to stop allegedly illegal sand extraction in the backwaters of Sharavati in Hosanagar taluk.

Girish Achar, president of Hosanagar unit of Parishad, submitted a memorandum to Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner R. Selvamani on Thursday, alleging illegal extraction of sand in Sharavati backwaters. “Hundreds of truck loads of sand is being extracted every day. The people engaged in the illegal activity have been using earthmovers to extract sand. Even after informing the officers concerned, the activities have not been stopped,” he said.

He appealed to the Deputy Commissioner to convene the meeting of the district task force and give clear instructions to stop such activities. 

