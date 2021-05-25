Activist booked for entering COVID Care Centre in Bengaluru

Bengaluru

25 May 2021 00:09 IST

An activist who allegedly entered a newly set up triaging and COVID Care Centre (CCC) to “highlight its condition” has been booked under various sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act and under Section 269 of the Indian Penal Code (negligent act to spread infection).

The case was registered on Saturday by the HSR Layout police based on a complaint registered by Nagendra Kumar, medical officer of the CCC.

In his complaint, Dr. Kumar said the activist, Kavitha Reddy, had gained access to the centre, situated on the government boys hostel premises, HSR Layout, spoken to the patients, and clicked photographs despite there being restrictions against unauthorised access for the general public.

Ms. Reddy allegedly did this twice — on May 19 and 21 — endangering safety and disobeying the orders promulgated by a public servant, he stated in his complaint. The police said they have issued a notice to Ms. Reddy to appear for questioning.

Earlier, Ms. Reddy, on her social media page, highlighted the condition of the CCC, stating that it was built temporarily and looked more like a wedding arrangement rather than a care centre for COVID-19 patients. The post went viral and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike officials ordered an inquiry into the incident.