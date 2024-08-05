Activist Abraham urges MUDA to withdraw sites allotted to CM’s wife

Activist T.J. Abraham, who has petitioned Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot for permission to prosecute Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the alleged MUDA ‘scam’, turned up in the MUDA premises on Monday and urged Commissioner Raghunandan to withdraw the sites allotted to Mr. Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the MUDA Commissioner, Mr. Abraham contended that Mr. Siddaramaiah’s wife had been “illegally” allotted 14 residential sites in Vijaynagar 3rd and 4th stage in Mysuru as the 3 acres and 16 guntas of land in Kesare that she claimed to own had been developed into MUDA’s Devanur third phase layout in 2001 even before her brother Mallikarjunaswamy could purchase it in 2004.

Mr. Abraham questioned the legality of Mr. Mallikarjunaswamy’s purchase of “agricultural” land in 2004 when the MUDA had already developed a residential layout and distributed the sites. “Did the seller have any right to sell to sell a plot of land that has already been developed into a layout and its sites allotted?” he asked.

He also raised questions over the conversion of 3 acres and 16 guntas of ‘agricultural’ land in Survey 464 of Kesare for ‘residential’ purpose by the Deputy Commissioner in 2005 as MUDA had already developed in Devanur third phase residential layout on the same plot of land and distributed the sites.

“Which agricultural land did the tahsildar and Deputy Commissioner inspect before issuing orders for converting the land into residential purpose?” he asked.

Next, Mr. Abraham alleged that Mr. Siddaramaiah’s brother-in-law Mallikarjunaswamy had in 2010 gifted to his sister Parvathi land that had already been developed into a layout by MUDA.

Also, when MUDA Board was discussing the application submitted by Ms. Parvathi for compensatory sites under the 50:50 ratio scheme, Mr. Abraham claimed that her son Yathindra Siddaramaiah was present in the meetings.

Claiming that the value of the 14 MUDA sites allotted to Mr. Siddaramaiah’s wife was around ₹55 crore, Mr. Abraham urged the MUDA Commissioner to withdraw the allotment as the sites have to come back to the State.

He said he would wait and see if the MUDA takes back the sites allotted to Mr. Siddaramaiah’s wife or not. “Or else, I will pursue the case legally,” he said.

With regard to his petition to the Governor for permission to prosecute Mr. Siddaramaiah, Mr. Abraham said he was confident that the Government would sanction permission for the prosecution. “I am confident that the Governor will sanction permission for prosecution and an inquiry will be held,” he said.