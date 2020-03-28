Active surveillance in areas with positive cases

Worried over the spread of COVID-19 in clusters, the Health Department has been identifying areas that fall within three-km radius of the residence of every positive case as “Red Zone” and within five km as “Buffer Zone”.

B.G. Prakash, State Joint Director (Communicable Diseases), told The Hindu that active surveillance is being taken up in every area declared as Red Zone.

Containment zone

“This is actually the containment zone. Health workers go to every house in this zone to identify if any individual has symptoms. Those with symptoms will be subjected to tests. Health workers will collect their travel history, disinfect the area and take up information, education and communication (IEC) activities on precautions,” he said.

In the ‘Buffer Zone’, passive surveillance such as collecting information from clinics and hospitals in the area about any people reporting with symptoms will be done. We will also make announcements asking people to report to the nearest health facility if they develop any symptoms,” he said.

This is being done in all places from where positive cases have been reported and not just in areas where COVID-19 deaths have occurred, he said.

Stating that there was no meaning in declaring a ‘medical emergency’ in places where deaths have been reported, Dr. Prakash said the World Health Organisation has already declared COVID-19 as a pandemic.