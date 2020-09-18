Active cases rise by over 100% in six districts in one month in Karnataka

Mysuru

18 September 2020 22:45 IST

Amid the ongoing battle against the spread of COVID-19, nine districts in Karnataka have managed to rein in the number of active cases over the past one month while six have seen their active cases more than double.

While the number of active cases came down from August 15 to September 15 in Bidar, Kolar, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Udupi, Ballari, Gadag, Raichur, and Dharwad districts, it increased by more than 100% in Chitradurga, Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, Haveri, and Tumakuru.

The number of active cases in some other districts such as Dakshina Kannada, Mysuru, Davangere, and Hassan also recorded a steep increase. The number of active cases in Chamarajanagar and Ramanagaram remained more or less steady during the period.

Jeevan Raksha, an initiative by management consultant firm Proxima and supported by Indian Medical Association and the Public Health Foundation of India, is studying COVID-19 trends across the country. It said the increase in number of active cases in a majority of the districts in the State was an indication of the growing disease burden.

Except for the nine districts which recorded a negative growth during the last month, the remaining have shown an increase in active cases. The Moving Growth Rate (MGR) has been as high as 171% in Chitradurga, followed by Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada at 130% and 120%, respectively.

Bengaluru and Mysuru

Bengaluru Urban recorded a modest rise of 13.8% when its active cases went up from 34,848 to 39,681 during the period. However, Mysuru, where active cases went from 3,532 to 6,546 during the period, registered an MGR of 85%.

With the number of active cases showing a decrease only when the recoveries increase at a rate higher than the number of persons testing positive, Sanjeev, convener of Jeevan Raksha, Mysuru, said all the districts should work towards bringing down active cases by taking the necessary measures.