Active cases on the rise again in Bengaluru

Active cases in Bengaluru Urban, which saw a decline from October to November, are now on the rise again. After registering a 79% drop in November, cases have again risen by 15%.

The number dropped from 55,736 on October 5 to 16,716 on November 5. However, the number again shot up to 17,441 on November 6. In another month, the cases increased to 19,185 on December 5. As on Tuesday, active cases in this district touched 19,468.

Munish Moudgil, who heads the State’s COVID-19 war room, said the increase in active cases in Bengaluru is due to the technical reason that discharges are not updated in the system. “Daily cases have in fact come down over the last 20 days and the positivity rate has also not increased,” he said.

Meanwhile, the State on Tuesday reported 1,280 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases to 8,95,284. With 13 deaths, the toll rose to 11,880. This is apart from 19 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 1,060 persons were discharged on Tuesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,58,370. Of the remaining 25,015 active patients, 275 were being monitored in the ICU. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 1.44 %, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 1.01%.

Bengaluru Urban reported 638 cases, taking its tally to 3,75,163. With seven deaths coming from Bengaluru, the toll in this district rose to 4,197.

The daily tests continued to remain lesser than the average one lakh for the second consecutive day with 88,698 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. This includes 70,595 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total tests rose to 1,18,78,413.