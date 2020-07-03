Active cases in State cross 10,000

Shivajinagar bus stand in Bengaluru was sealed as a precautionary measure after many cases of COVID-19 were reported in the area.

Bengaluru

03 July 2020 22:57 IST

In the last three days, the number of new cases has been hovering around 1,500 in the State, a high number of them from Bengaluru

Karnataka on Friday saw another COVID-19 surge with 1,694 new cases, taking the total to 19,710. It also recorded 21 deaths, taking the toll to 293. The number of active cases touched 10,608 on Friday.

The State has been recording a spike in numbers in the last one week. As many as 8,705 of the total 19,710 positive cases and 113 of the 293 deaths have been recorded in the last one week alone. As many as 1,889 patients have recovered during this period.

Till mid-June, the State was recording an average of 300 cases per day except on two days when the number crossed 500. However, after June 27, the average number of cases per day has been 1,000. In the last three days, the number has been hovering around 1,500.

Advertising

Advertising

After a dip on Thursday, the number of patients being monitored in the ICU again rose to 201 on Friday. As many as 121 of these patients are in the ICUs of designated hospitals in Bengaluru urban.

Among the new cases, Bengaluru urban continued to record the highest number with 994. With this, the total number of positive cases here touched 7,173. With two more districts — Ballari and Dakshina Kannada — crossing the 1,000 mark in terms of total number of positive cases, the State now has five districts with over 1,000 cases, apart from Bengaluru urban. While five of the deaths recorded on Friday are from Bengaluru urban, three each are from Kalaburgi and Chickballapur, two each from Vijayapura and Shivamogga, and one each from Ballari, Hassan, Davangere, Bidar, Bengaluru rural, and Raichur.

Spike in tests too

While the State has been testing an average of 14,000 samples per day, Friday saw the highest number of tests done. According to the State health bulletin, as many as 18,307 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.