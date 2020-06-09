Active cases in Mandya dip to 98

The active COVID-19 count in Mandya district has come down to 98 on Tuesday with 14 people being discharged upon recovery. A 68-year-old Corona warrior, a female doctor, is also one among them.

The total number of positive cases reported in the district is 334. The first case was reported on April 7.

The speedy recovery of the people in the district has brought much respite to the Department of Health and Family Welfare as well as the Mandya district administration.

A total of 236 have recovered and been discharged so far in the district, said Mandya Deputy Commissioner M.V. Venkatesh. He honoured the recovered patients with flowers and presented saplings to them at the COVID-19-designated Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) hospital here on Tuesday.

The 68-year-old warrior has been extending her complete support to the district administration in fighting the virus. Unfortunately, she had contracted it but has succeeded in defeating it, the DC said, while lauding the services of the doctor.

Doctors and paramedical staff at MIMS, health workers, officials of the Police, Revenue and other departments showered petals on the recovered people as they were leaving the hospital.

The recovered thanked the doctors, health workers, and the district administration while walking out of MIMS.