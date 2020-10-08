Active cases dip in 12 districts, continue to rise in most others

MYSURU

At least 12 districts in Karnataka have registered a dip in the number of active COVID-19 cases during the three-week period ending October 3, while most of the other districts in the State continued to see numbers rise.

Even though the number of active cases in the State rose from 97,815 on September 12 to 1,12,783 on October 3, districts like Gadag, Davangere, Ballari, Belagavi, Yadgir, Bidar, Bagalkot, Mandya, Shivamogga, Koppal, Kalaburagi, and Haveri managed to drop their active caseload.

While districts like Mysuru and Raichur almost flattened the active case growth curve by allowing only a marginal rise in their numbers, districts like Chamarajanagar, Chickballapur, Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Vijayapura, Kolar, Bengaluru Rural, Uttara Kannada, Hassan, Bengaluru Urban, Chikkamagaluru, Ramanagaram, Chitradurga, Tumakuru, Dharwad, and Udupi saw their active cases increase during the three-week period.

The rate of decline in active cases was highest in Gadag district, which almost halved them from 1,177 to 616 during the study period, showing a negative growth rate of 47.7% followed by Davangere, which brought down the active cases from 2,557 to 1,494, indicating a negative growth rate of 41.6%.

On the other hand, Chamarajanagar recorded the steepest Moving Growth Rate (MGR) of 215% in the State with its active cases increasing from 360 on September 12 to 1,134 on October 2. Chickballapur also recorded a high growth rate in terms of active cases with the numbers going up from 1,003 on September 12 to 1,949 on October 3, registering a MGR of 94.3%. Kodagu’s active cases during the period went up from 310 to 503, showing a MGR of 62.3%.

In Bengaluru Urban, the number of active cases went up from 40,929 on September 12 to 53,292 on October 3, indicating a MGR of about 30% during the three-week period.

Jeevan Raksha, an initiative by management consultant firm Proxima, which is studying COVID-19 trends across the country, noticed a trend of mixed performances among various districts in a State.

Active growth case

The number of active cases can go up when the patients are not recovering as fast as anticipated while the number of positive cases continue to mount, said convener of Jeevan Raksha, Mysore Sanjeev.

“The active growth case reflects the quality of containment management of a particular district in a given point of time,” said Mr. Sanjeev. Districts with a Testing Positive Rate of 5% and above indicate a high spread of the virus.