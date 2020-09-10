Active cases cross one lakh in State

Bengaluru

10 September 2020 22:16 IST

This is second after Maharashtra

Six months after Karnataka reported the first COVID-19 case, the number of active cases crossed one lakh on Thursday and touched 1,01,537. With this, Karnataka now has the second highest number of active cases after Maharashtra.

Nearly 43% of the 1,01,537 active cases are from Bengaluru Urban. The rest are spread out across the districts with 6,816 and 4,466 cases from Mysuru and Ballari, respectively.

The number of active cases have been fluctuating since the beginning of this month. After touching 99,101 cases on September 4, it hovered around 99,600 till September 6. Then the cases reduced to 97,001 on September 7 and 96,918 the next day. However, the active cases again rose to 99,470 on Wednesday and crossed one lakh on Thursday. With 7,021 discharges on Thursday, the total number of recoveries have now touched 3,22,454.

From mid-July onwards, recoveries outnumbered the number of new cases and the trend continued till August 5. However, with a daily load of over 8,000 from the second week of August, the number of recoveries also came down marginally. The State’s recovery rate as on Thursday stands at 76.1%.

New cases

The State reported 9,217 new cases on Thursday taking the total number to 4,30,947. The number of cases have been hovering around 9,000 since last week except on Monday and Tuesday when the number of tests were lesser than the usual number of over 70,000. With 129 deaths in 24 hours, the toll rose to 6,937. This is apart from 19 non-COVID deaths. As many as 768 patients are being monitored in the ICUs of various hospitals.

Bengaluru Urban reported 3,161 cases taking the total number of cases here to 1,60,205. With 33 of the 129 deaths from Bengaluru Urban alone, the total number of deaths in this district rose to 2,340. As many as 54,709 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 35,86,150. Wednesday’s tests included 25,468 rapid antigen tests.