Karnataka

Active cases cross 10,000 in Mysuru

For the first time, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Mysuru have crossed the 10,000 mark.

With a total of 3,500 positive cases reported on Friday, the active cases reached 10,775. The previous highest active cases in Mysuru stood at 8,212 in October first week.

According to data provided by COVID-19 War Room, the number of active cases in Mysuru was just 787 on April 1. The number had increased by more than 13 times since then.

Meanwhile, the total number of persons testing positive during April 2021 has been 20,965 while the total discharges during the month has been 10,798.

The total positive cases in Mysuru since the onset of COVID-19 last year has been 76,775 while the total discharges has been 64,795. As many as 1,205 have died so far.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 1, 2021 7:34:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/active-cases-cross-10000-in-mysuru/article34458657.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY