ActionAid to hold convention in Bengaluru, release report on choultry workers on October 11

ActionAid Association focused its intervention on the social security and working conditions of unorganised labourers in seven wards of Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 10, 2022 16:10 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ActionAid Association has conducted a study titled, “Ensuring Dignity and Security in the Lives of Choultry Workers” to examine issues like wage disparity, gender discrimination and caste exploitation.  | Photo Credit: SAMPATH KUMAR GP

ADVERTISEMENT

ActionAid Association, an NGO that has been working with historically exploited communities for over 50 years, will organise a public convention on “The Status of Choultry Workers’‘ on October 11, 2022, at SCM House in Sampangiramanagar, Bengaluru.

Lalitha Srinivasan, Programme Officer, ActionAid Association (India), Bengaluru said, “We are working with more than 80,000 unorganised sector workers across the country to protect their social security, minimum wage related issues. We are also working on the issues of constitutional rights of urban deprived slum community, right to land and housing, women’s rights and children’s rights.”

ActionAid Association focused its intervention on the social security and working conditions of unorganised labourers in seven wards of Bengaluru, she said. The NGO said it has access to exploited communities in 22 states across the country and 15 districts in Karnataka.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are trying to understand what rights are they denied. Many Scheduled Caste and economically challenged communities are engaged in cleaning works, particularly in choultries. They are paid a low wage of ₹400 for working 12 to 18 hours a day,’‘ Ms. Lalitha said.

ActionAid Association has also conducted a study titled, “Ensuring Dignity and Security in the Lives of Choultry Workers” to examine issues like wage disparity, gender discrimination and caste exploitation.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“The report of the study that will be released at the convention will feature recommendations to restore labour dignity and ensure basic rights of choultry workers,’‘ Srinivasan added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
Bangalore
non government organizations (NGO)

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app