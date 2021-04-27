‘Action will be taken if private hospitals fleece patients’

They have so far allotted 20% to 50% of beds: Somashekar

In a warning to private hospitals not to collect hefty charges for COVID-19 treatment, Minister in charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar on Tuesday said the private hospitals have so far allotted 20% to 50% of beds for COVID-19 patients.

The government will not allow them to charge more for the treatment and action will be taken if they fleece patients, he warned.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Mr. Somashekar clarified that there was no shortage of oxygenated beds as of now across the district and added that more such beds are being increased in the State-run K.R. Hospital soon.

Not all COVID-19 positive patients need oxygenated beds but all patients were expecting such beds for their treatment. Doctors will decide who needs an oxygenated bed and accordingly the beds will be allotted, he said, adding that oxygenated beds and ICU beds will be increased in the days ahead.

Mr. Somashekar, who visited JSS Hospital, said the hospital has allotted 411 beds to the government and added that the hospital had been requested to allot 100 more beds. There is no oxygen shortage at the hospital, he replied.

The Minister later visited Sri Suttur Mutt and urged Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami to consider giving more beds to the district administration in JSS Hospital for the treatment of COVID-19 patients referred by the government. The hospital is run by the Mutt.

Mr Somashekar made an appeal to the Seer for setting aside 500 beds, especially oxygenated beds, for the treatment.

During his meeting with the seer, a discussion was also held on making use of the services of the final-year MBBS students of the Mysore Medical College and Research Institute and the JSS Medical College in COVID-19 treatment.

Meanwhile, the Minister held a meeting with the representatives of private hospitals of Mysuru and sought their support in the fight against the resurgent COVID-19.

“In this hour of health crisis, join hands with the government and help fight the pandemic,” he said, assuring all help from the government to the hospitals, including medical oxygen supplies and life-saving drugs.

At the meeting, he said there was no dearth of drugs and the private hospitals would get them in a few days’ time. “There is no need to panic on the supplies,” he said.

One of the reasons why Mysuru stands first in vaccination coverage was the private hospitals’ support in providing free vaccination to the eligible population on the call from the district administration, he said, complimenting them for this stand which happens to be one of its kinds in the State.