Action to be taken against those responsible for crest gate mishap in Tungabhadra reservoir in Karnataka

Updated - August 14, 2024 10:08 am IST

Published - August 14, 2024 10:06 am IST - KALABURAGI

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge said that the crest gate broke due to technical reasons

The Hindu Bureau

On August 13, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited Tungabhadra reservoir at Hosapete in Vijayanagara district in view of the snapping of the dam’s Crest Gate No. 19 late on August 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: SRIDHAR KAVALI

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge promised necessary action against those responsible for the broken chain link of a crest gate of the Tungabhadra reservoir at Hosapete in Vijayanagara district in north Karnataka. A expert technical team had arrived to analyse the strength of the dam, and to fix the damaged gate of the reservoir, he added.

Addressing mediapersons at Aiwan-e-Shahi guesthouse in Kalaburagi on August 13, Mr Kharge said that the crest gate broke due to technical reasons. Action will be taken against the authorities concerned if there was any lapse. A survey has been conducted for the construction of a bridge parallel to Tungabhadra dam, the Minister said.

Efforts on to fix TB dam crest gate without colossal wastage of water

As all the reservoirs in neighbouring Maharashtra have reached their capacity, the State Disaster Management Officials are taking measures to tackle any possible flood situation in Kalaburagi district if the excess water is released.

‘MUDA issue is politically motivated’

Claiming that allegation of a scam in allotment of MUDA sites are politically motivated, Mr. Kharge said that the Governor’s office is functioning as the regional office of the BJP, and it was being misused by the BJP-led government at the Centre. In the States where BJP is weak, the Centre was poking its nose. In connection with the MUDA case, the Governor wrote two letters to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on July 5 and July 15. On July 26, the State Government submitted a hundred-page reply. 

18 more gates of Tungabhadra Reservoir raised to release excess water

Based on a petition filed by advocate-activist T.J. Abraham, the Governor issued a show-cause notice to Mr. Siddaramaiah on the same day directing him to submit his reply to the allegations against him. Mr. Siddaramaiah said that the Governor was acting like a puppet in the hands of BJP leaders.

Reacting to the rally of BJP leaders from Kudalasangama to Ballari, Mr. Kharge said that there was discontent within the BJP about the appointment of B.Y. Vijayendra as president of the State unit, and R. Ashok as leader of Opposition in the Assembly. He advised BJP leaders to launch a ‘Delhi chalo’ against the injustice meted out to Karnataka by the BJP-led Centre, and the Congress would join them.

