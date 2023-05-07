HamberMenu
Action taken to ensure smooth and transparent conduct of elections: DC

May 07, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Commissioner R. Snehal has said that action has been taken to conduct smooth, fair and transparent elections in the district.

She was addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Sunday.

“All initiatives have been taken to ensure fair and proper election. Public can use C-Vigil app and dial 1950 to prevent any illegal activities,” she said.

As many as 9,99,959 voters are in the district and of them, 4,98,648 are male and 5,01,254 are female while 57 are others. The district administer has set up 1,135 polling station and of them 56 are vulnerable and 233 are critical, she said.

Adequate security arrangements have taken. Paramilitary forces, local police and home guards have been deployed for election bundobast, the Deputy Commissioner said.

