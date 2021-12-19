Action taken against 57 Yadgir panchayat employees in two years

Yadgir

19 December 2021 08:45 IST

Of the 57 employees, 34 had been placed under suspension.

Disciplinary action had been initiated against 57 employees, including panchayat development officers (PDOs) and secretaries, on various charges in two years in Yadgir district.

In a press release, Shilpa Sharma, Chief Executive Officer of the zilla panchayat, on Saturday said that of the 57 employees, 34 had been placed under suspension.

Of the suspended, 16 are PDOs, four (grade-1) secretaries, six (grade-2) secretaries, three junior engineers, and one each first division assistant, second division accounts assistant, data entry operator-cum-clerk, tax collector, and second division assistant.

Advertising

Advertising

Ms. Sharma said that a penalty was imposed against six PDOs, three JEs, and two executive officers. Departmental inquiry had been conducted against four PDOs and eight outsourced employees had been dismissed for misconduct and inefficiency in discharging duty, she added.