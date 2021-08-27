Action sought

YADGIR

27 August 2021 23:50 IST

K.Shivanagowda Nayak, MLA of Deodurg has urged the state government to take a stern legal action against the culprits of the Mysuru rape case. He was addressing the media in Deodurg on Friday.

Condemning the brutality, Mr. Nayak said, “I would like urge the government to ensure stern action against culprits. The action should be initiated like what the government and police in Uttar Pradesh and Telangana are doing against criminals, especially rape-accused, to ensure justice for the victim,” he added.

Mr. Nayak demanded capital punishment for the accused and said that a special law should be implemented to punish exclusively the rape accused. He appealed to all political parties to join hands to bring in such a law.

