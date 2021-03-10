Action sought to protect Sasihiltu beach

The beach has been promoted as a destination for surfing

Former Moodbidri MLA and former Minister K. Abhayachandra Jain and former members of Haleyangadi Gram Panchayat on Tuesday sought urgent intervention of the State government to protect the pristine Sasihiltu beach, which is gradually getting eroded following sea erosion over the years.

The beach, which is about 7 km from the Haleyangadi Junction on the NH 66, has been promoted as a destination for surfing. With the beach being close to confluence of Nandini and Shambhavi rivers with the sea, the waves were found to be moderate and conducive for surfing.

Mr. Jain, during his visit to the beach, said following two surfing festivals at the beach in 2016 and 2017, the State government gave impetus to building sea wall. The Haleyangadi Gram Panchayat formed Sasihitlu Beach Development Committee and posted lifeguards and watchmen. The committee also constructed some temporary structures for eatery outlets, washrooms and erected seats on the beach.

He said the government has failed to complete building of sea wall and this has brought a large portion of beach under water. Most of the structures have been damaged following sea erosion. Vasant Barna, the former president of Haleyangadi Panchayat, alleged that Moodibidri MLA Umanath A. Kotian prompted change of Panchayat Development Officer and this led to closure of Beach Development Committee.

“As a result there are no lifeguards and watchmen on the beach now,” Mr. Barna said. He pointed out that four recent deaths of youths who drowned after getting caught in the rip current while swimming across the confluence of the sea and the river. “No serious effort is being made by the State government to preserve the pristine nature of this beach and make it safe for tourists,” said former District Youth Congress president Mithun Rai.

Rammohan Paranjape from Mantra Surf Club said lack of planned development of the beach has already affected it to a great extent. Surfing in the region will take a beating if the government goes ahead building fishing harbour in Haleyangadi, he said.