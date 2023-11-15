Action sought against private resorts for conducting night safari in reserve forest area in Koppal district

November 15, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Social activist Dinesh Kallahalli has written to the Forest Department and the Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change seeking action against the owner of a commercial resorts for what he said running jungle night safari in the Sanapura Reserve Forest area in Koppal district.

In a letter addressed to Secretary of Ministry of Environment Forest, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Deputy Conservator of Forests, Mr. Kallahalli has accused Vallabhachandra (owner of the resorts) of running commercial resorts in the name of Hampi Boulders, Viskar Resorts and Feather Resorts, by encroaching upon major portions of the Sanapura Reserve Forest area in Sannapura village and Rangapura village in Gangavati taluk of Koppal district.

The resorts have been established within 100 metres of Tungabhadra riverbank which is a prominent habitat of wild animals. As per a government notification, this was declared as Tungabhadra Otters Conservation Area in April 2015, he has said in the letter.

The activist, meanwhile, told The Hindu that the resorts owner is conducting night safari in the reserve forest area to attract tourists. But this is in violation of Section 27 of Wildlife Protection Act 1972. He said that the resorts owner is conducting jungle safari both day and night without permission from the authorities concerned.

The resorts owner has created an illegal road connection through the forest area and also has constructed huts and cottages encroaching upon forest area besides the Sanapura Lake.

Accusing the Forest Department officials of turning a blind eye to illegal encroachment by the resorts owner and the jungle safari in the reserve forest area, Mr. Kallahalli has said that the forest officials are hand in glove with the resorts owner.

Mr. Kallahalli has appealed to the Forest Department to register a case under the Wild Life (Protection) Act 1972, Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960 and Karnataka Forest Act 1960 against Mr. Vallabhachandra. The activist has said that he will write to the National Green Tribunal if the Forest Department fails to register a case against Mr. Vallabhachandra and take action against him immediately.

Safari suspended

Meanwhile, Range Forest Officer Prakash has said that jungle safari activities both during night as well as day have remained suspended for the last one year.

A video of the jungle safari that has gone viral is an older one, he said.

Huts and cottages have been constructed on land belonging to the Revenue Department, he said and added that there are no huts in the reserve forest area.

