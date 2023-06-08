Action sought against Gulbarga University guest lecturer

June 08, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The district unit of All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) has demanded an impartial investigation against the allegations of sexual harassment against a guest lecturer of Gulbarga University. The guest lecturer is said to have sought sexual favours from a student in an audio clip that has gone viral.

In a release here on Thursday, AIDSO district secretary N.K. Tulajaram has stated that the guest lecturer of the MBA Department harassed a student seeking sexual favours over phone.

“But such alleged sexual harassment of students at the hands of their teachers/ lecturers has been making headlines, sending shock waves among students,” he said.

“We consider educational institutions to be a safe place for students but unfortunately, this incident has brought shame to Gulbarga University. And, such incidents will dent the confidence of parents,” Mr. Tulajaram added.

Members of AIDSO demanded an impartial investigation in the case and strong action against the guest lecturer.

