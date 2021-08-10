Action sought against Eshwarappa

Belagavi

10 August 2021

Athani-based lawyer and RTI activist Bheemanagouda Paragonda has complained to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot against Minister for Rural Development and BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa for what he called a hate speech in Shivamogga on Monday.

Mr. Paragonda has urged the Governor to remove Mr. Eshwarappa from the Cabinet and to direct the State government to initiate criminal proceedings against him.

The advocate has objected to Mr. Eshwarappa’s statements calling party cadre to “attack and take out one or two” of their adversaries. These statements were reportedly made on Sunday in a party meeting held in a religious place.

The Minister’s statements are not only immoral and uncivilised but also illegal, the complaint said. They violate criminal laws under IPC Sections 153 A and B, 295, 505, 509 and under the Cr.PC, the People’s Representation Act and other laws.

The activist has quoted from several Supreme Court and High Court judgments in the complaint. A Supreme Court Bench has directed the Union government to form rules to stop people’s representatives from making provocative statements and hate speech in general, as it held such statements illegal and unacceptable.

The Minister’s statements are also against the spirit of the Constitution that guarantees individual freedom, secularism and right to life and liberty. Sadly, this is not the first time that Mr. Eshwarappa is making such statements, the complaint said.

Copies of the complaint have been sent to the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and also the Chief Secretary and the Director and Inspector-General of Police.

Mr. Paragonda told The Hindu that he will explore other legal options if there is no action on his complaint.