Action promised against those obstructing police

Belagavi

29 November 2020 21:51 IST

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai has warned that strict action will be taken against anyone who obstructs police personnel from doing their duty.

He was responding to questions from journalists in Dharwad on Sunday, on the alleged assault by Irani gang members on policemen. He said that he had sought a report on the issue.

He said that if it were found true, the government would not spare anyone.

“Just wait and see. We will not spare anyone who obstructs or assaults police personnel while they are discharging their duty. They will be dealt with with an iron hand,” he said.

There were reports that members of the Irani gang had assaulted a few members of policemen from Bengaluru who came to Dharwad to arrest them on Saturday.