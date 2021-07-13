Action plans of three bodies approved by Karnataka Chief Minister

The State government on Monday approved the action plans of three bodies — Basavakalyan Development Board, Kaginele Development Authority, and Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Development Authority — for the year 2021-22.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa held meetings with the heads of authorities and the Ministers concerned and approved development works to be undertaken this financial year. The Basavakalyan Development Board has taken up 134 development works, of which 76 have to be completed.

It has decided to construct Anubhava Mantapa in Basavakalyan in Bidar district on 101 acres, on an estimated to cost ₹500 crore. A sum of ₹200 crore has been released. A total of 69 acres are left to be acquired for the project. The land owners have been seeking market rate for their land, said an official release. The Chief Minister approved a ₹14-crore action plan of Kaginele Development Authority for taking up works in Byadagi taluk of Haveri district.

Also approved at the meeting was a ₹62-crore action plan of the Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Development Authority. The greet light was given for the payment of pending bills running up to ₹22 crore. In total, the authority had prepared a ₹279-crore plan. It spent ₹159 crore during the last four years. The authority has planned a Sainik School, a rock garden, and exhibition centre, among other construction activities.