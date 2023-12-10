Action plan to promote Somanathapura

December 10, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - MYSURU

The District Tourism Development Committee was preparing an action plan to promote the UNESCO World Heritage site of Keshava temple at Somanathapur in Mysuru district.

This was announced by the Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra here on Sunday at a programme in which a logo, tagline and a mascot for promoting Brand Mysuru was released by the tourism minister H.K. Patil.

The committee intends to create facilities for tourists and ensure promotion of the UNESCO site for which an action plan was in the process of being prepared and would be submitted to the government in due course, said Mr.Rajendra.

The 13th century Keshava temple was inscribed as a World Heritage Site by the UNESCO in September this year under serial nomination along with the Chennakeshava temple at Belur and Hoysaleshwara temple at Halebidu.

“We want to ensure that international and domestic tourists visiting Mysuru are aware of Somanathapur and explore it. Similar plans are also in the offing for other destinations which will be unveiled by the committee,” said Mr. Rajendra.

He said Mysuru would be promoted as a destination for all seasons and not merely during Dasara alone. Though tourists were aware of the palace and zoo there was more to Mysuru and these sites would also be developed and promoted, Mr. Rajendra added.

He said the launch of the logo, mascot and souvenirs will enable tourists to carry good memories of Mysuru.